Two island landmarks are set to be lit up in red this weekend to raise awareness of a heart disease.
Ramsey Swing Bridge and the Tower of Refuge will light up red on Sunday (January 26) for ‘International Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day’.
The initiative has been organised by families who live in the island, and who want to raise awareness of Kawasaki Disease in their community.
A spokesperson from ‘Societi’, the UK foundation for Kawasaki Disease, commented: ‘It is the number one cause of acquired heart disease in UK children and about a quarter of all children affected will go on to have lifelong heart damage.
‘Societi research indicates around 1,500 UK hospital admissions for Kawasaki Disease will happen this year.’