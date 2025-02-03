The Southern Civic Amenity Site has been forced to close because all of its containers are full up.
Posting on Facebook, the Southern Civic Amenity Site Board says it has had issues with its hauliers which means the containers have not been emptied.
There is no indication as to when the site on Castletown Road in Port St Mary will reopen but the board has apologised for the closure.
It says: ‘We have had issues with our hauliers which has resulted in our site containers not being emptied.
‘We are now at capacity and have closed the site which will remain closed until the containers are collected.’
The board finished the statement by issuing an apology for any inconvenience caused.