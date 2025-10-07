Manx cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish features in a new advertising campaign encouraging people to shop local and support their local communities.
The campaign, launched by card payment company Teya, shows Cavendish riding around the Isle of Man alongside fellow Manx rider Andrew Roche.
The two cycle through some of Douglas’s most recognisable routes and landmarks, promoting the message across the island. The video shows Sir Mark riding along Marine Drive towards Douglas and through Victoria Street. At one point, he gestures towards his mother’s business, Adelle’s Dancewear, located on Victoria Road - a shop which carries personal significance for the Tour de France hero.
It also includes footage of a ceremony at the National Sports Centre in Douglas, when the cycling track was officially renamed in his honour. Surrounded by young riders, Sir Mark completes a flying lap before children join him, eager to follow in his wheel tracks.
Later, he visits Roots in the City and speaks with business owner Jamie Blair, a Teya member, about the importance of community support and buying local. A Teya spokesperson said the company was proud to work with Sir Mark on the campaign, which highlights the role small businesses play in local economies.
Sir Mark, born in Douglas in 1985, is one of the Isle of Man’s most celebrated athletes. He has won a record 35 Tour de France stages - an all-time record - and also numerous other Grand Tour and track cycling titles. His nickname, ‘the Manx Missile,’ reflects his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters in cycling history.
The advert has been praised for capturing the island’s scenery and community spirit, with Sir Mark using his platform to encourage islanders to continue supporting shops, cafés and traders across the Isle of Man.