The Northern Civic Amenity Site will close temporarily later this month to allow a new contractor to take over.
Ramsey Commissioners confirmed the site will shut from Monday, March 23 to allow the outgoing committee time to make ‘necessary preparations’.
It is hoped the new contractor will assume responsibility for the site on April 1 once essential work has been completed.
In April 2024, Bride Commissioners withdrew from the joint committee that operates the site, saying it was contributing too much towards running costs.
The move left a £67,000 funding gap, which the Department of Infrastructure agreed to cover while a tender process was carried out to find a new operator.
Ramsey Commissioners has been contacted for comment.