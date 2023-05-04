A Manx artist has completed the artwork for a bench as part of a project celebrating King Charles’s coronation this weekend.
Amanda Quellin, from Ramsey, was one of 14 artists selected to bring designs submitted by school children to life.
The design, which took a couple of weeks to finish, will be on display at the Tower of London for the summer until being returned to Milnthorpe primary school in Cumbria, who did the basic design for the bench, where it will stay on display.
Ms Quellin said: ‘The flowers on the sides and drawings on the back are from the children’s drawings.
‘I did a workshop with the designs, so that we could use their drawings and they could be transferred directly onto the sides of the bench.’
King Charles III will be crowned tomorrow, May 6, and all 15 benches that were the subject of the project will be part of a public art trail through the Tower of London to commemorate the event.
Ms Quellin continued: ‘Being involved in the Coronation is a great privilege, especially as I am one of only 14 artists selected to paint a bench.
‘It is always fabulous working on arts trails as they enable the public to engage in artwork outdoors for free and this particular artwork commissioned by Historic Royal palaces, and Wild in Art is being exhibited in such a prestigious location in central London during this momentous occasion.’
Ms Quellin has lived in the island for 18 years and has worked in education in the Isle of Man, teaching at University College Isle of Man and Isle of Man Prison.
Post-covid, she has worked on scenery for Parker and Snell, completed a mural for the Manx Wildlife Trust on display at Peel breakwater, to which the public contributed, and curated the exhibition for the British-Irish council exhibition in Ramsey.
Ms Quellin is a professional scenic photographer and illustrator who runs a creative design studio producing commissioned murals and large-scale artworks.
She achieved a bachelor’s degree in painting and print-making from the University of Sheffield.
Some of her clients include Yorkshire Granada, BBC television and the museum of science and industry.
As well as artwork, Ms Quellin has written children’s books and received a master’s degree in children’s book illustration from the University of Central Lancashire in 2020, in which she received a distinction.
The touring exhibition to illustrate her book ‘The Toy Horse’ will be on display at Douglas family library in the summer.