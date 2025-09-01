Islanders have spoken of their excitement and admiration after a Royal Air Force Typhoon tore across Manx skies as part of the Classic TT celebrations last week.
The dramatic aerial display took place over Douglas Bay at 7.30pm on Thursday evening, ahead of the final day of racing on Friday.
The Eurofighter Typhoon, a fourth-generation combat aircraft, was flown by Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer of 29 Squadron at RAF Coningsby.
Crowds gathered on the promenade and vantage points around the bay, with many describing the spectacle as a highlight of the week.
One onlooker wrote online: ‘That’s unbelievable, totally blown away along with everyone else I watched with on Douglas Head.’
Another suggested the Typhoon could even replace the traditional Red Arrows display during TT 2026, while a further comment read: ‘It was fantastic, completely brilliant and so, so loud – just what we wanted.’
The RAF Typhoon Force is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, providing round-the-clock protection of UK airspace as part of Britain’s Quick Reaction Alert force.
Organisers of the Classic TT said the display added a memorable extra dimension to the event, which returned to the racing calendar this year.
A spokesperson commented: ‘The Typhoon display complemented the retro nature of the Classic TT with a dramatic and unforgettable airborne experience.’
The display has sparked calls for similar RAF performances to become a regular feature of the island’s motorsport calendar.
