Manxman Jamie Williams wrapped up his second Manx Grand Prix win of the week early on Monday afternoon when he took victory in the Junior race.
Having finished third in Saturday’s Supertwin race, Williams produced an impressive ride to claim what was virtually a flag-to-flag victory.
The 32 year old from Douglas brought home his JLG/NCE Racing 660 Aprilia 3.233 seconds ahead of nearest challenger Toby Shann after three laps in perfect conditions around the Mountain Course.
Shann had briefly led on corrected time near the end of the second lap, but Williams fought back quickly to secure his second victory of the week after winning Saturday’s Supersport Manx Grand Prix.
A delighted Williams said in the winner’s enclosure: ‘I’m a little bit speechless - this victory is for the team. They’ve put everything into it and the bike didn’t miss a beat.’
Shann, who was also runner-up in Saturday’s Supertwins race, finished 11.751s up on third-place man Gahan who recovered from the disappointment of running out of fuel in the twin race.
Saturday’s Supertwin race winner Lewis Arrowsmith retired at the start of lap two, while number one on the road, Michael Rees, pulled into the pits at the end of the same lap with his Paton over-heating.
Liam Chawke, Coamhan Canny and Alex Sinclair completed the top six, while Port St Mary’s Grant Thomson brought his Kel Properties by RMP Kawasaki home ninth, just behind fellow newcomer Eddy Wormald.
Thomson’s fellow first-timers from the Isle of Man, Dale Brew and Luke Blevins, were 33rd and 35th respectively of the 40 finishes.
- There’s more racing to come this afternoon, with the four-lap Senior Manx Grand at 2.15pm and the Lightweight Classic TT at 5.30pm.