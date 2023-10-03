Ballakermeen High School released a statement on Facebook saying the request is due to the roads around the school becoming 'increasingly congested' and 'causing blockages'.
It added that the school entrance should not be used as a short-cut through to St Catherine's Drive.
The full statement said: 'Please be aware that both in the morning and at the end of the school day, the roads around the school are becoming increasingly congested, causing blockages.
'Please could we ask parents dropping students off at school to avoid the roads immediately adjacent to the site and where possible drop children off at an alternative nearby, safe drop-off area.
'This will not only ease congestion but ensure safe passage for students arriving to school on foot, and a clear route for the buses.'