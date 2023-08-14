The island’s birds of prey are being showcased on a set of six new stamps.
Painted by the award-winning wildlife artist Jeremy Paul, the six birds featured are a kestrel, peregrine, buzzard, merlin, sparrowhawk and hen harrier, which all can be spotted in Manx skies.
The Isle of Man Post Office says the six stamps will be issued on September 1.
The paintings are accompanied with text written by expert ornithologist Chris Sharpe MBE, while EJC Design has translated the art into six stamps.
Chris Sharpe and Jeremy Paul both have a wealth of experience, with Mr Paul being a self-taught wildlife artist, painting a wide range of animals, from birds to polar bears and seals to baboons. He is into his 25th year of designing stamps for the Isle of Man Post Office.
Mr Sharpe is the founder of Manx Birdlife, a charity working to protect the island’s wild birds and habitats on which they depend, as well as editor of the island’s first bird atlas.
Mr Paul said: ‘Being commissioned to produce paintings for another series of stamps is a great honour for me as an artist.
‘The thrill of seeing my work on a set of stamps remains as strong as for the first stamps I did over 25 years ago. ‘Birds of prey have always held a fascination for me, and we are lucky here on the Isle of Man in being able to see the six species I have painted regularly, whether it is the sparrow-hawk visiting our gardens or the rare hen harrier quartering over the hills and fields.
‘I chose to keep the images as simple portraits, focusing on the predator’s staring eyes, and I am very pleased with the results.’
Mr Sharpe added: ‘It is a pleasure to have been asked to provide text for another wonderful stamp issue by Isle of Man Post Office, this one presenting the rich array of birds of prey to be found on the island.
‘Each species is perfectly adapted to their environment, evolving different hunting strategies to optimise their chances of success.
‘These predators represent the peak of the natural food-chain, essential in helping maintain a healthy balance. ‘Though often misunderstood there can be no doubting their majesty and beauty captured, seemingly effortlessly, by Jeremy in his artwork.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘We are delighted to release this set of stamps that showcases Jeremy’s intricate work as well as Chris’s expert knowledge.
‘These predatory birds, which are frequently portrayed as frightening and violent, play an important role in maintaining the balance in their natural habitats, and I’m glad that as a contrast we were able to portray their beauty and gentleness.’
The collection will be available as a set, sheet set, presentation pack and first day cover, and the full range of products can be seen at www.iompost.com/birdsofprey