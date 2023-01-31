The island's heritage railways will celebrate two significant anniversaries this year.
It’s the 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man Steam Railway, which first opened on July 1, 1873 between Douglas and Peel, while the Manx Electric Railway celebrates its 130th anniversary in September. It first ran between Derby Castle and Groudle on September 7, 1893.
This year, the steam railway will operate between Friday, March 10 and Sunday, October 29.
The Manx Electric Railway's season will run from Tuesday, March 14 to Sunday, October 29, while the Snaefell Mountain Railway will operate from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, October 29.
Finally, the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway will operate from Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, October 29.