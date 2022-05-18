Island’s inaugural Scrabble championship

The first Manx Scrabble Championship has been held at the Sefton Hotel as players, ranging from beginners to world experts, battled for Manx crowns and cash prizes in A, B and C divisions.

Kathryn Keeble from Douglas gave visiting players ‘some tough battles’, including a drawn game, to win half her games and achieve the award for Best Novice.

A-Division was ‘a battle to the last word’, with Elie Dangoor from England beating previous British Champion, Wayne Kelly, with a narrow margin of 18 points.

‘We’d love to see Isle of Man residents out-number the visitors in future tournaments,’ said organiser Gillian Street.

Kathryn is a regular player at the Douglas Club that meets at the Prospect Hotel on the first, third and fifth Mondays of the month at 2.30pm.

Volunteers from the Southern Befrienders Port Erin Club (second and fourth Thursdays, 2pm at the Hub, Thie Rosien), Eilean Watterson and Muriel Lowe, helped at the welcome desk.

Wayne Kelly, who is chairman of the Association of British Scrabble Players (ABSP), ran a workshop for novices.

Gillian said: ‘Players from the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain praised the organisers, loved the venue and visitors fell in love with the island.

‘Many wish to return next year. Expressions of interest have been received from America, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand for future tournaments.’