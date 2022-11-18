Island’s schools raise money for Children in Need appeal
Pudsey and Loki with Douglas Mayor Ms Janet Thommney and Consort Councillor Crellin
Several events took place in aid of BBC charity Children in Need across the island over the weekend.
Henry Bloom Noble Primary School pupils played ‘Bear Pong’ on Friday to raise money.
Willaston Primary School held a pyjama day in aid of Children in Need.
Arbory Primary School students held a zumba class as a fun way to keep themselves active and raise funds.
Children from Laxey and Dhoon school sang ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, originally by Keane, with other schools from across the British isles as part of the televised coverage on Friday evening.
Laxey School also recently took part in a ‘Countryfile Ramble’ to raise money for the cause.
Children in Need’s Pudsey the Bear met with Douglas Mayor Janet Thommeny and her consort Councillor Crellin. The iconic yellow bear was also seen in the Barclays’ Douglas office, where numerous fundraising events took place among staff, and also in Strand Street helping collect donations for the 42-year-old charity.
Cruse Bereavement is one of the many charities in the island that gets a grant from Children in Need which allows it to support ‘more than 100 bereaved children and young people every year’.
The charity said: ‘This is made possible by all the donations made to Children in Need so thank you.’
