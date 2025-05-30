Residents and workers in Ramsey have spoken of their shock and sadness following a fatal incident in Close Drean on Thursday afternoon, which has led to a murder investigation.
Despite immediate efforts by officers, members of the public and emergency services, a local person died at the scene. Another local person has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has released limited information but said it believes the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Close Drean remains under police cordon, with the road outside the estate closed while investigations continue.
The closure has disrupted one of the access routes to Gladstone Business Park, where several businesses are based. An employee from one of the companies, who asked not to be named, said the news had unsettled many in the area.
‘It’s the road leading to my work – I had to go through the industrial estate when leaving yesterday to get around the incident,’ they said. ‘It’s horrible to see things like this happen in the island, and they shouldn’t happen. I’m really sad for everyone involved.’
A neighbour in Close Drean, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It’s crazy – I couldn’t believe someone had died.’
Ramsey Town Commissioners said they were ‘saddened’ by the incident and called for sensitivity from the public.
Chairman Alby Oldham said: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that has taken a life in our community.
‘Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected during this incredibly difficult time.
‘Please, let us all show respect by allowing the authorities to do their work and avoid speculating or spreading unconfirmed information. At times like these, kindness, empathy and sensitivity matter most.’
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper echoed those sentiments, urging people to be mindful of those affected.
Posting on X, he said: ‘The scene in Ramsey following Thursday's fatal incident
‘I appreciate there will be a lot of concern but I would urge people to refrain from speculating and to allow our friends and neighbours directly affected the time and space they need at what must be an impossible time.’
Police are continuing to appeal for information and have asked the public not to circulate images or unverified details about the incident, except when providing evidence directly to the investigation team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A public online portal has also been launched where information, photos and video footage can be submitted. It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk.