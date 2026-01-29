Mental health charity Isle Listen has launched its Brightlife Spa stay prize draw for the second consecutive year, marking the start of its fundraising efforts for 2026.
The prize draw opened on January 23 and will run until midnight on Sunday, March 22. One winner and a guest will receive a luxury spa stay at a property in Andreas, with the prize valued at more than £700.
The package includes full-day spa access for two adults, two one-hour treatments each, a buffet lunch, a three-course dinner, an overnight stay in boutique en-suite accommodation, and breakfast the following morning.
Speaking of the prize, a spokesperson from the Andreas retreat commented: ‘Our spa stay retreats combine luxurious boutique accommodation and exquisite evening dining created by our talented chef, along with a delicious breakfast the following morning.
‘Together with our holistic spa experience, they provide the perfect setting for a stay of relaxation and rejuvenation.’
Steven Downward, fundraising lead at Isle Listen, added: ‘After the huge success of last year’s Brightlife Spa stay prize draw, we are thrilled to bring it back for 2026.
‘As a mental health charity we love to promote anything that can enhance wellbeing, and the spa stay represents the ultimate wellbeing experience.’
Tickets cost £5 each and are available through Isle Listen’s website. A maximum of 1,500 tickets will be sold in total, and more than 25 percent of tickets were sold within the first week of the launch.
The winner will be selected at midday on Monday, March 23.
All proceeds from the prize draw will support Isle Listen’s mental health education programme, which aims to equip young people with resilience and essential mental health skills.