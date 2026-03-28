Isle Listen have announced the postponement of the Castle to Castle event due to worsening weather conditions forecast for Sunday, 29 March.
The decision was made following discussions with key partners, with safety cited as the top priority.
In a statement, organisers said the scale of the event requires close coordination to ensure it runs safely and efficiently, which is no longer possible under the current forecast.
While postponement was described as a last resort, it was deemed the most responsible course of action.
Work is now underway to dismantle equipment already in place and manage event logistics.
Participants can expect further updates from Tuesday, 31 March regarding a new date and options for registrations.
Organisers also thanked volunteers, partners, participants and sponsor IFGL for their continued support.
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