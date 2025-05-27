Tuesday evening’s TT qualifying session is set to go ahead despite the inclement weather, but with a slightly rejigged schedule.
After Monday’s opening day was brought to an abrupt halt because of rain, heavy showers have peppered the island this morning.
That meant there was the very real possibility that only the TT newcomers would have enjoyed any time on the course heading into day three of the race fortnight.
But conditions around the course have improved enough that organisers are giving the green light for the session to go ahead, albeit all classes will be untimed.
In a change to the scheduled running order, the sidecars will be first out on the Mountain Course at 6.30pm.
They will then be followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines 40 minutes later at 7.10pm, before the Superbike and Superstock bikes head out at 8.15pm.
Roads are scheduled to reopen no later than 9.30pm.
Tuesday, May 27 schedule:
4.45pm - Mountain Road closed
6pm - All Roads closed
6.30pm - Sidecar
7.10pm - Supersport, Supertwin
8.15pm- Superbike, Superstock
Roads re-open no later than 9.30pm.