A brand-new celebration of Manx food, drink and culture officially opened on Friday evening, and despite the damp start, the MannMade Festival has already proven a hit with locals and visitors alike.
Set against the backdrop of Douglas promenade, the event is being held at the Bottleneck car park throughout TT fortnight, running daily from 12pm to 10pm until Friday, June 6.
The launch evening on May 23 saw dozens of punters brave the showers to explore what the festival has to offer, and they weren’t disappointed.
Boasting a strong focus on locally made produce, the site features a vibrant mix of vendors selling everything from handcrafted drinks and artisan snacks to full meals made with Manx ingredients.
Two licensed bar areas, including one run by local producers Foraging Vintners, are serving up cocktails, beers and spirits — all with a distinctly Manx twist.
The central village green-style layout is proving a particular highlight, with covered seating areas offering shelter from the elements and a stage hosting a wide range of live music throughout the day.
Evening performances have drawn sizeable crowds, creating a lively atmosphere that complements the TT buzz in the capital.
The festival is the brainchild of Andy Saunders and James Bennett, who have brought together a collective of local traders who secured a licence earlier this year.
Their goal is to showcase the best of the Isle of Man’s culture and craftsmanship to the thousands who descend on the island each TT.
One visitor said: ‘The weather might be a bit miserable, but this place definitely isn’t - it’s brilliant.’
Another added: ‘This is exactly what the TT needed.’