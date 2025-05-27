‘Yamaha The New Dawn’ by Matthew Richardson
Hardback, Pen &Sword, £22
Revving through the history of Yamaha in the Isle of Man TT from 1961-1981, Matthew Richardson charts the technical innovations of the machines and the men who rode them.
In the early 1960s Japanese firm Yamaha, previously known as a musical instrument maker, took their first faltering steps into motorcycle racing. Their two-stroke engines developed quickly, and within a few short years they were challenging rivals Honda.
Packed with first-hand accounts from Phil Read, Bill Ivy, Mick Grant and many more, capturing the atmosphere of 1960s and ‘70’s motorcycle racing. Illustrated with colour photos of winning and history making TT moments.
‘Triumph : The Story of the Legendary Motorcycle’ by Mike Armitage
Hardback, O’Mara, £20
Triumph motorcycles are a gold standard in engineering and style, leaving an indelible mark on hearts and minds. Founded in Coventry in 1885, Triumph Engineering started with bicycles and sewing machines before crafting legendary motorcycles that defined racing, pop culture, and even warfare.
Iconic models like the Bonneville and Daytona thrill riders worldwide. Ridden by Steve McQueen and Marlon Brando, Triumph bikes have conquered racetracks and set speed records. Used by Allies in both world wars, their legend endures. Mike Armitage’s book captures their full-throttle story.
Both books are available in Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey.