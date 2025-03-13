Engagement is taking place on a project to implement 20mph speed limits in residential areas across the Isle of Man, as part of a phased rollout by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
The initiative follows a commitment made by Tynwald in 2023 and aligns with the ambitions of ‘Our Island Plan’ to improve quality of life, create safer streets, and support community wellbeing.
No new traffic calming measures will be introduced under the scheme, with the focus instead being on signage, public awareness, and encouraging compliance through behaviour change.
Schools will also see enhanced safety measures, with updated signs and flashing lights installed to remind drivers to take extra care.
The rollout has already begun in some areas, with the project expected to expand to towns and villages across the island over the next two years.
Here’s how different areas will be affected, with the red lines being for 20mph areas, light green lines for 30mph and dark blue for 40mph.
Port St Mary
Port St Mary became the first village on the island to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit, with new signage installed on residential roads.
However, the change has sparked local debate, with a petition to halt the DoI’s plans gaining over 2,100 signatures.
Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood admitted she had triggered a speed-warning sign by going 1mph over the new limit, drawing some light-hearted reactions in Tynwald.
Peel
The western town of Peel is mainly made up of 20mph restrictions on almost all of its roads.
Key areas surrounding schools and residential streets will see new speed limit signs installed, though no additional physical traffic-calming measures are planned.
Castletown
Majority of roads in Castletown are 20mph restricted, however Arbory Street and Malew Street remain at a 10mph speed limit.
The full length of Queen Street leading on to Scarlett Road will be restricted to 20mph.
Port Erin
Port Erin’s residential roads will also see the introduction of the lower speed limit, with a focus on improving safety near schools and community spaces.
The DoI confirmed schools have been included in the strategy with existing signs set to be replaced alongside the installation of flashing lights to 'highlight when drivers should take extra care'.
The department said reducing traffic speeds in residential areas had been seen as 'an important step towards improving people's quality of life and creating streets that are safe and inclusive'.
Douglas
As the island’s only city, Douglas will undergo significant changes under the new speed limit proposals.
Previously the 20mph zones have been in school areas and residential estates, however longer routes such as the promenade, Summerhill Road and Ballanard Road will all fall in to the 20mph blanket restrictions.
Marown
Marown, including Crosby and Glen Vine, is part of the island-wide scheme, but there’s little change for residents to get used to.
Majority of the estates and small roads, such as Old Church Road and Glen Darragh Road (passing the school), are already 20mph zones.
The main A1 will remain a 30mph zone.
Ramsey
The northern town will also see 20mph limits introduced in residential areas.
The changes are designed to promote safer and more community-friendly streets while maintaining efficient traffic flow through the town.
Have a look yourself
Residents can view the proposed changes online at gov.im/maps by selecting ‘Island Infrastructure’ and then ticking the layer marked ‘Proposed IOM Speed Limits Order 2025’.
Those wishing to comment or object can contact the Traffic Regulation Order team at the DOI emailing [email protected] before Friday, March 21.