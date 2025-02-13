The Isle of Man’s Air Traffic Service has been recognised with the GATCO President’s Award for its ‘outstanding resilience and dedication’ over the past two years.
The award, presented by the Guild of Air Traffic Control Officers (GATCO), acknowledges the ‘significant challenges’ faced by air traffic controllers at Ronaldsway airport, including staff shortages, operational difficulties, and public criticism.
GATCO is an independent professional body which represents the professional interests and opinions of those in the air traffic management profession.
In a statement, GATCO praised the team for their professionalism in maintaining safety standards despite working under difficult conditions.
It read: ‘Operating with reduced staff, they’ve tackled significant challenges, including daily airport closures for mandatory fatigue breaks - peaking at five per day in summer 2023.’
‘Being part of a close-knit island community made this even tougher, with staff facing public criticism both online and in person. Despite this, the team has remained committed to safety and professionalism.’
Particular recognition was given to their efforts during the 2024 TT, when controllers ensured safe air traffic operations despite having the lowest number of qualified air traffic control officers (ATCOs) available.
Additionally, GATCO highlighted the work of the small training team at Ronaldsway, which has gone ‘above and beyond’ to train new and returning staff in an effort to address ongoing workforce shortages.
This recognition comes amid public scrutiny of Isle of Man Airport and its Air Traffic Control service over the past two years.
In September 2024, the airport’s former director Gary Cobb spoke out about the treatment of ATCOs, stating: ‘It’s probably one of the few places I’ve ever been where air traffic controllers are mocked publicly. We are trying to get these people to stay.
‘To get mocked is quite difficult. Professionally, it hurts them.’