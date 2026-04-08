Isle of Man Airport has been awarded Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation.
According to airport bosses, theinternationally recognised standard marks a step in its bid to reduce its environmental impact.
The accreditation recognises that the airport has taken its first formal step in understanding and measuring its carbon footprint.
An Isle of Man Government spokesperson said that achieving the milestone helps ensure Isle of Man Airport remains an attractive and responsible partner for airlines operating services to and from the island.
The work has been supported by Ricardo, an environmental, engineering and energy consultancy with experience in aviation sustainability.
Geoff Pugh, interim director at Isle of Man Airport, said: ‘Achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 is an important milestone for Isle of Man Airport.
‘It gives us a clear understanding of our environmental impact and provides a foundation for the work ahead. We are committed to building on this achievement and continuing our journey towards a more sustainable future for aviation on the island.’
Simon Morris, airport sustainability specialist at Ricardo, said: ‘It has been a pleasure to support Isle of Man Airport in achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1. This is a key first step in understanding emissions and demonstrates a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of aviation to and from the island.’
Airport Carbon Accreditation is the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry.
The programme is governed by Airports Council International (ACI).
According to airport bosses, the achievement marks the beginning of Isle of Man Airport’s longer-term programme to reduce emissions and support the future sustainability of air travel to and from the Isle of Man
More information about Airport Carbon Accreditation and Isle of Man Airport’s sustainability work is available on the airport’s website.