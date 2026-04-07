Every person in every household will be counted in an interim census taking place on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
The information gathered through the census will provide insight into the Isle of Man’s population and communities and help inform decisions about key public services such as healthcare, education, housing and transport.
During the week beginning April 20, every household will receive a letter explaining how to complete the census online and how to request alternative options. People will also be able to complete the census using a paper form or by phone if they prefer.
The census provides some of the most important and comprehensive information available to the Isle of Man Government and helps ensure planning for public services and infrastructure is based on up-to-date statistics. Information provided by the public is used by government departments, local authorities, charities and businesses to better understand the Island’s population and its needs.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK said: ‘The census is an important opportunity to take a snapshot of life on our Island and to ensure that the information Government uses to plan services, shape policies and support decision-making reflects the Isle of Man as it is today.
‘This will be an interim census, with a shorter set of questions than the full census in 2021, but it will still provide vital insight into population and communities. From early April we will share more information on how the census will work and the support that will be available for anyone who needs help.’
Engagement has already begun with organisations, community groups and businesses to raise awareness of the census and the support available. In early April, further information will be published explaining the different ways people can request, complete and return a census form, as well as the help available for those who need it.