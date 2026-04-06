Every resident of the Isle of Man is set to be included in an interim census at the end of this month.
The government say the census will provide detailed information about the island’s population and communities, helping to guide decisions on key services such as health care, education, housing and transport.
During the week beginning April 20, every household will receive a letter explaining how to complete the census online and how to request alternative options before the census date of Sunday, April 26.
It can be completed using a paper form or by phone, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate regardless of their preferred method.
The Isle of Man Government has described the census as one of the most comprehensive sources of population information available.
Figures collected will be used by government departments, local authorities, charities, and businesses to better understand the population’s needs and to support planning for public services and infrastructure.
Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford commented: ‘The census is an important opportunity to take a snapshot of life on our island and to ensure that the information Government uses to plan services, shape policies and for decision‑making reflects the Isle of Man as it is today.
‘This will be an interim census, with a shorter set of questions than the full census in 2021, and will still provide vital insight into population and communities.
‘We will share more information on how the census will work and the support that will be available for anyone who needs help.’
Engagement has already started with organisations, community groups and businesses to raise awareness of the census and available support.