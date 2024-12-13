Ronaldsway airport bosses say they are dealing with a technical issue with an aircraft on a taxiway at the site.
Airport fire crews have been put on standby. Passengers remain on board the aircraft.
A spokesman for the airport said: ‘Please rest assured, there are no passenger safety concerns and we do not anticipate ongoing disruption to flights.’
The 737 aircraft operated by Smartwings had arrived on a direct flight from Lanzarote.
A passenger on board the flight said they had been told there was an issue with the braking system and the aircraft had come to a sudden stop.
The issue has caused a slight delay to the arrival of the lunchtime easyJet flight from Liverpool.
