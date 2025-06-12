Living Hope has submitted a revised application for its proposed new church in Douglas following an investigation into a possible breach of planning consent.
In a covering letter submitted as part of the new application, the project’s architects said a section of wall had been ‘over-demolished’ due to structural concerns.
‘The wall in question was demolished as a matter of safety due to absence of foundations and the associated risk of collapse,’ they said.
Living Hope Community Church Ltd has now applied for permission for the partial demolition of part of Removals House on Finch Road, erection of a single storey extension and alterations to the remaining building to create a new place of worship (25/90568/B).
The original application that secured planning consent was for renovation and conversion of the former music shop.
But the works as carried out have seen the complete demolition of two of the three linked buildings.
In a letter to the planning and building control division, McGarrigle Architects said: ‘Following our-on-site meeting and further discussions regarding the section of wall facing Finch Road that was over-demolished due to structural concerns, I am writing to confirm our intention to proceed with the submission of a new planning and registered building consent application.’
Meanwhile, a section of Finch Road will have to be closed for more than a month while essential repairs are carried out after a drain collapse during the work to construct the new church.
The works will require the excavation of the road adjoining Mona Terrace and Finch Road which will be closed south of the exit from the Chester Street car park.