‘Our airport isn’t perfect - no airport is - but we are making tangible progress.’
That was the message by Isle of Man airport’s interim director Geoff Pugh during an address to this week’s Government Conference.
But Mr Pugh, who was appointed interim director in September last year, said things were improving.
Between January and August 2023 no fewer than 215 flights had been cancelled. Over the same period this year, 62 flights had been cancelled and two third of these were due to storm disruption.
Mr Pugh addressed some myths surrounding the airport - that the late Gatwick flight is always cancelled and that planes are grounded at the last minute while air traffic controllers (ATCs) have tea breaks.
He said ATCs have statutory breaks and the airport does not close unexpectedly - there are on average 23 breaks a month which are communicated in advance.
The interim director said between January 1 and September 18 this year, out of 476 evening Gatwick departures, seven have been cancelled.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘I don’t think we can under-estimate what state the domestic airline market was in post-Covid. It was pretty well decimated and there has been a slow process of build-back of capacity, and that includes the work that’s going on with ATC.
‘It’s getting up back to position where can be confident about scheduling and reliability.’
The conference was told that the government does not subvent easyJet but it does subsidise Loganair on its core routes to London and the North West.
In a panel question and answer session, Mr Johnston was asked whether air passenger duty should be scrapped. He pointed out that the airport costs £6m net to run and APD brings in £3m to £4m a year.
Mr Clague said 2025 had seen an enhanced Belfast schedule but it was ‘no secret, we are looking very closely indeed at the Irish market and how can better serve it’.
He insisted the Steam Packet had made ferry travel ‘significantly cheaper’ and the ‘Kids Go Free’ initiative had cost the company £800,000 in lost revenue but resulted in a 14% increase in demand. The net cost was £342,000.
Mr Thomson said among the major milestones planned for 2026 was the renegotiation of the sea services agreement and a commitment to replace the Manannan fastcraft.
Mr Thomson said the estimated cost of vessel replacements over 25 years is £276m but insisted that the cost to the taxpayer would be zero.
Infrastructure Minister Michell Haywood said the new sea services agreement will ‘look very different to the old one’.
She said ‘things that are no longer relevant’ had been stripped out but it would include commitments about Steam Packet service levels and DoI harbour facilities.
‘We know we have some challenges about aging infrastructure,’ she said.