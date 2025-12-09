A number of roads across the Isle of Man remain shut this evening as Highway Services continue work to clear debris left by Storm Bram.
The latest Department of Infrastructure (DoI) update, issued shortly after 7pm, confirms that crews are still dealing with fallen trees, standing water and storm debris after a day of severe gales and powerful waves.
Earlier today, the island experienced a rare red warning for coastal overtopping during the afternoon high tide, while gusts were warned to reach up to 75mph as Storm Bram swept across the island.
Winds have now eased, with gusts having dropped from around 65mph late this afternoon, and supposedly to around 45mph by 9pm, according to the Met Office’s amber alert issued at 4pm.
High winds, fallen trees and beach debris have led to several closures. According to the DoI:
- Mountain Road (Creg Ny Baa to Ramsey): Closed due to high winds; next review at 9pm tonight.
- Mullinaragher, St Mark’s: Multiple fallen trees; closed until 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Jack’s Lane, Maughold: Blocked by a large rootball from a fallen tree; closed until 1pm Wednesday.
Laxey Promenade: stones washed from the beach; closed until 1pm Wednesday.
Shore Road, Rushen (Gansey to Fisher’s Hill): Debris; closed until 4pm Wednesday.
Crosby Top Road: Blocked east of the West Baldwin junction after a tree fell onto a parked vehicle; open only from the Crosby end; closed until 1pm Wednesday.
Highway Services said teams have been ‘dealing with fallen trees at multiple sites across the island, with welcome support from DEFA and private tree surgeons’.
In several cases, trees have been moved to the roadside for recovery in daylight. Standing water has also been dealt with at various locations.
The department added that the earlier closures on the north end of Douglas Promenade and Castletown Promenade were lifted ‘as soon as the worst of the seaborne debris was cleared’.
Cleanup operations will continue into Wednesday, and most planned works are expected to be paused so staff can focus on storm response.
Drivers are still urged to take extra care, with ‘a lot of windblown debris’ still present on many roads across the island.