Isle of Man Airport has responded to questions after unveiling the first phase of a major lounge upgrade - featuring extra charging points, and a refreshed Costa Coffee now open.
This week, the airport has launched a ‘soft opening’ of the upgraded Costa, operated by CaterLeisure.
Initially running with limited equipment, the outlet is now fully stocked following a larger delivery.
Passengers should notice the difference immediately after passing through security.
However, a number of people questioned where passengers waiting for their flights will sit when the airport unveiled images of its new-look lounge online.
One said: ‘While yes it looks new and “smart'”, I can't help but think it looks like seating capacity in the area has been decreased overall.’
Another asked: ‘Where is everyone who’s not having a coffee going to sit now you’ve replaced a large amount of the general seating with a coffee shop?’
And responding to the comment online, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed the new seating is available to everyone, not just Costa customers.
They said: ‘This is increasing capacity significantly, and you don’t have to buy a coffee to sit in the area.’
The lounge has been designed as an open-plan space, and the airport says it will monitor how passengers use it without putting up signs reserving seats for specific outlets.
The bar area remains under construction, with a temporary bar continuing to operate until the final works are completed.
The full upgrade is expected to be finished by mid-April.
In total, 131 seats will be available when the project is complete, alongside additional work bars and significantly more charging points - addressing one of the most common complaints from passengers in recent years.