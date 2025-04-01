Isle of Man Airport has responded to questions after unveiling the first phase of a major lounge upgrade - featuring extra charging points, and a refreshed Costa Coffee now open.

Renovations began on 10 March, focusing on the departure lounge’s Costa and bar area.

This week, the airport has launched a ‘soft opening’ of the upgraded Costa, operated by CaterLeisure.

Initially running with limited equipment, the outlet is now fully stocked following a larger delivery.

Passengers should notice the difference immediately after passing through security.

However, a number of people questioned where passengers waiting for their flights will sit when the airport unveiled images of its new-look lounge online.

One said: ‘While yes it looks new and “smart'”, I can't help but think it looks like seating capacity in the area has been decreased overall.’

Another asked: ‘Where is everyone who’s not having a coffee going to sit now you’ve replaced a large amount of the general seating with a coffee shop?’

And responding to the comment online, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed the new seating is available to everyone, not just Costa customers.

They said: ‘This is increasing capacity significantly, and you don’t have to buy a coffee to sit in the area.’

The lounge has been designed as an open-plan space, and the airport says it will monitor how passengers use it without putting up signs reserving seats for specific outlets.

The bar area remains under construction, with a temporary bar continuing to operate until the final works are completed.

The full upgrade is expected to be finished by mid-April.

In total, 131 seats will be available when the project is complete, alongside additional work bars and significantly more charging points - addressing one of the most common complaints from passengers in recent years.

The revamped Costa at the Isle of Man Airport
The revamped Costa at the Isle of Man Airport (Isle of Man Airport)
Additional Seating looking out on the runway
Additional Seating looking out on the runway (Isle of Man Airport)
A different view of the additional seating area.
A different view of the additional seating area. (Isle of Man Airport)