Returning to Dunkirk aboard the last surviving wartime Steam Packet vessel was a ‘huge honour’ according to the enthusiast who spent a decade restoring the boat.
85 years after the Lady of Mann retrieved thousands of Allied troops, the ship’s lifeboat No.8, restored by Matt Cain and his father Brian, crossed the English Channel with over 60 historic vessels from the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships.
Crowds lined the harbour in Ramsgate as the fleet sailed to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo, which saw some 340,000 servicemen rescued from the French coast.
Alongside Matt was Sarah Parry, the great granddaughter of Tom Woods, the Steam Packet captain who commanded the Lady of Mann throughout the ship’s wartime service.
Lady of Mann made several round trips during Operation Dynamo and left Dunkirk’s East Mole for the last time 85 years ago this week, on June 4, 1940.
The journey was a dream realised for Mr Cain having first visited Dunkirk in 1990 with his grandfather, Manxman George Cain, who had been rescued from the beaches in 1940.
‘Finding the lifeboat was sheer fate and began a 17-year journey of restoration, filled with equal amounts of successes and failures’, Matt said.
‘I fought with my emotions as we sailed past the Mole with the Steam Packet house flag flying on a vessel that was there for the first time in 85 years.
‘It was a proud moment that will stay with me forever.’
The Lady of Mann was one of eight Steam Packet Company ships which took part in Operation Dynamo, rescuing well over 20,000 troops between them.
Three of the company’s ships, and 40 members of their crews, were tragically lost during the nine-day evacuation.
Dave Kneale joined the party who took the restored vessel back to Dunkirk and took the following pictures during the journey...