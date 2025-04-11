A refurbishment of the departure lounge at Isle of Man Airport has been completed.
New pictures have been posted after Caterleisure has completed the makeover of the airside catering facilities at Ronaldsway.
With an expanded footprint, both the Costa Coffee and newly named Ellan Vannin Bar now offer significantly more seating, upgraded service points and a more modern environment.
The revamped layout now welcomes passengers straight into the Costa unit as they exit security. With additional till points, coffee machines, and display fridges, airport bosses hope it will ensure a fast, friendly and efficient service.
Varied seating styles and flooring create clearly defined zones for both relaxation and dining, while three new digital menu screens display Costa’s range of hot and cold drinks and snacks.
The new Ellan Vannin Bar aims to highlight the island’s rich heritage by offering a curated selection of local spirits and draught beers, alongside wines, prosecco, and cocktails.
Peter O’Connell, joint managing director of Caterleisure, said: ‘Customers are loving the new airside environment. The additional seating ensures passengers remain comfortable and refreshed, particularly during peak periods.
‘We can’t wait to welcome all travellers to experience the exceptional facilities and service during their next visit.’
The transformation of the catering facilities has been supported by the Isle of Man Airport as part of its wider commitment to improving the passenger journey.
Airport director Geoff Pugh said: ‘We’re delighted to support this investment by Caterleisure, which significantly enhances the overall experience for our passengers.
‘The new layout, local touches, and improved service offering make for a much more welcoming and enjoyable environment. It’s a great example of how collaboration can deliver real benefits for our customers.’
Airport bosses say the refurbishment marks a new chapter in the airport’s effort to improve facilities with further enhancements expected later this summer.