The Isle of Man has been welcoming an invasion of migrants from north Africa.
Painted lady butterflies have been spotted in gardens, hedgerows and coastlines around the island in their largest numbers since 2019.
Manx butterfly expert Garry Curtis said: ‘This butterfly is a migrant and in recent times has become a fairly familiar sight, although in varying numbers.
‘In common with other migrant insect species its appearance on the island is more determined by the weather conditions between the area of origin, North Africa, and here.
‘For this reason, it can make its first appearance here anywhere between February and August.
‘If the wind is in the right direction they can fly direct. If, on the other hand, the wind directs them into mainland Europe then they can take some time. This route enables them to stop and breed, resulting in it being a second or more generation that arrive here. ‘
During the last major influx of Painted Ladies in late July 2019 thousands adorned buddleja bushes all over the island, with many gardens having over 50 at any one time.
Garry said: ‘Numbers this year are definitely noteworthy, but nowhere near 2019 when there were literally thousands seen in some locations immediately after their arrival - one estimate was of 10,000 in the Langness/Derbyhaven area.’
He added: ‘I well remember taking a break from fishing the River Dhoo in the late 1970s to chase a Painted Lady around a field in Union Mills because to see one was such a notable occurrence. Even in recent years it can be scarce with my totals for 2023 and 2024 being eight and five respectively.’
To keep up to date with all things butterfly-wise on the Island, and to post your butterfly photos, follow the Facebook Page ‘Manx Butterflies’.