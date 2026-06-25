Retailer Co-op is hosting a ‘Community Get Together’ this weekend, beginning with a beach clean on Ramsey Promenade.
The event will take place on Sunday (June 28) at 10.30am, starting with a big beach blean, organised in partnership with charity Beach Buddies. Volunteers will meet on Ramsey Promenade, opposite the Rugby Fields, to help remove litter and support efforts to protect the Isle of Man’s coastline.
Following the clean-up, participants will be invited to continue the event at Ramsey Rugby Club on Mooragh Promenade from midday, where Co-op will provide food and an opportunity for people to meet and socialise.
Jacquie Russo, Co-op member activator for the Isle of Man, said: ‘This event is all about bringing people together – caring for our local environment and connecting with others over food.’