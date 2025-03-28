The first therapy of the day is offered by our rehab team and involves gentle exercise for those who wish to participate - this is a lively and fun event involving music and much laughter. Later in the morning our patients are offered individual hand and shoulder massages by the complementary therapy team. During the day patients also get support through some low level talking therapy, and monthly our creative arts co-ordinator comes to support them too. This means the staff can continually assess a patient’s overall wellbeing and having access to all of this in one day is beneficial for the patient and the carer.