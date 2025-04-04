Members of Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) were presented with the King’s Coronation Medals by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer on Monday.
Eleven front-line IMAS colleagues and one volunteer community first responder received medals at the ceremony, which took place at The Roundhouse in Braddan.
The badges are issued in recognition of the long-time, unwavering commitment that IMAS colleagues have dedicated to the island.
The UK has issued approximately 400,000 coronation medals, awarded to individuals who contributed to the coronation, recipients of the UK's highest honours, select British military personnel, frontline emergency workers, and public prison service staff with at least five years of service.
Head of Ambulance Services, Will Bellamy, said: ‘I am incredibly proud of all that IMAS do and am extremely lucky to be able to lead such a committed and driven workforce.’