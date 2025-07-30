Fifteen young people from the Isle of Man have recently returned from a youth exchange visit to Jersey, marking the first such collaboration between the Crown Dependencies in 25 years.
The week-long programme formed part of the Isle of Man Youth Service’s ‘Young Workforce’ initiative, which aims to train future youth workers through practical experience and volunteering.
Participants were selected through a competitive application process and followed a structured programme focused on developing youth work skills and community engagement.
Activities during the exchange included paddle sports, surfing, abseiling, and visits to local youth clubs and cultural sites.
In addition, the group took part in workshops designed to encourage leadership, teamwork, and mutual understanding, held in partnership with the Jersey Youth Service, young people from Jersey, and senior government officials.
Nigel Howard, Principal Youth Officer for the Isle of Man, and Bradley Cooper, Principal Youth Officer for Jersey, have worked closely over the past 12 months to bring this ‘vision’ to life.
The exchange also represents the beginning of a broader collaboration between youth services in Jersey and the Isle of Man, with the two organisations aiming to strengthen their relationship through shared resources and best practices.
Looking ahead, both services are exploring a return exchange in the Isle of Man; joint training for staff and young people; a peer review model to support service improvement; and shared outdoor education and international youth exchange opportunities.
Minister for Education Daphne Caine commented: ‘This exchange shows the power of giving young people meaningful experiences.
‘It’s a great example of how collaboration can support future leaders and build lasting friendships.’
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Government added: ‘The successful exchange marks a new chapter in youth work across the Crown Dependencies, rooted in shared values, mutual support, and a commitment to inclusion.’