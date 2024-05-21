The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Staywell Clinic at a distinguished reception at Government House recently.
Hosted by His Excellency Sir John Lorimer and Association Patron Lady Lorimer, the event saw supporters, staff and volunteers from past and present come together to honour the milestone.
The Staywell Clinic, established in 1964 alongside the introduction of cervical screening in the Isle of Man, offers critical out-of-hours screening services.
The clinic provides appointments on Monday and Thursday evenings in an all-female staffed facility, enhancing accessibility for women aged 25 to 64.
Last year alone, the clinic conducted 654 of the island’s nearly 4,000 cervical smear tests.
Cervical screening, a life-saving procedure, is estimated by Cancer Research UK to save 5,000 lives annually in the UK.
The Staywell Clinic plays a vital role in this effort, serving up to 20 women weekly and significantly contributing to the fight against cervical cancer over its six-decade operation.
The IoM Anti-Cancer Association remains committed to reducing barriers to screening, investing approximately £16,000 annually to maintain this essential service.