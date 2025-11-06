An Isle of Man artist has turned her struggles with mental illness into creative strength, transforming trauma into powerful, expressive art. After experiencing episodes of mania, catatonia and PTSD – and a nervous breakdown two and a half years ago – Kim Cowell, from Douglas, says painting has been more therapeutic than medication.
In total, she sold six pieces of art and raised £725 for the Samaritans in the process. Her bold, distinctive style – which has been described as a fusion of cartoon, graffiti and Inca influences – has earned widespread praise and sparked interest from collectors and fellow artists.
Kim, 41, says she began painting seriously during her recovery as a way to regain focus and find a sense of control. ‘When I’m painting, my mind quiets down,’ she explained. ‘It’s like all the chaos has somewhere to go – onto the canvas. It’s given me purpose when I felt like I’d lost everything else.’
She has relied on the Samaritans for regular support throughout her recovery. ‘I donated all the proceeds, apart from the gallery’s 30% commission,’ she said. ‘They’ve supported me for the last two and a half years. My partner’s amazing, but I don’t always want to put on them. Sometimes I just need someone to talk to.’
‘They’ve always been empathetic, compassionate and patient. They’ve stopped me from feeling stupid things,’ she added. ‘Just knowing someone will listen without judgement has kept me going.’
Her first gallery showing came after the Arts Council discovered her work and introduced her to The Art Vault in Castletown. She was invited to contribute to a spring exhibition, which soon led to a solo show.
‘I wanted to show people what I’ve been doing while I’ve not been well because I’m proud of it,’ she said. ‘It’s got me through a very difficult time and become one of the most positive outlets I’ve ever had.’
Although proud of her achievement, Kim admits the exhibition took a toll on her health. Spending long hours in the gallery left her feeling unwell due to her ongoing mental health struggles.
Encouraged by positive feedback from visitors, Kim – who signs her work as ‘Kimbo’ – is now considering how her art could develop over time. ‘I didn’t want to back out, even though I was still unwell,’ she said. ‘The gallery staff were lovely and very kind to me. But I need rest first. My nurse says when I’m well, I could look into getting a loan to start my own clothing brand.’
Kim shares her artwork in online groups across the world, where her vibrant pieces have received an enthusiastic response. She says the messages she receives from others living with mental health challenges remind her why she started painting in the first place. ‘People have told me my art makes them smile, or that they relate to it,’ she said. ‘That’s worth more to me than anything I could sell.’