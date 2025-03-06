The Isle of Man Arts Council is set to deliver three ‘unforgettable’ concerts celebrating musical icons.
As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, the council will be bringing ‘The Untold Orchestra’ and its acclaimed ‘Icons’ series to the island in May.
Known for their dynamic performances and arrangements, the Manchester-based ensemble will perform in three local venues, each concert dedicated to a different musical icon.
The series kicks off on Thursday, May 8 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, with a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.
For those aged 16 and over, the show will feature renditions of her most beloved songs, including ‘Back to Black’, ‘Valerie’ and ‘Rehab’.
The second show will then take place on Friday, May 9 with ‘the magic of Disney’ filling the Peel Centenary Centre.
The Untold Orchestra will bring some of the most cherished songs from classic and modern Disney films to life.
An audience of all ages will hear iconic melodies from films such as ‘The Lion King’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’ and many more.
The three-show series will then conclude on Saturday, May 10 at Peel Cathedral with a celebration of the Bee Gees.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘The Bee Gees’ Manx roots make this a particularly special event.
‘Featuring timeless hits such as “Stayin’ Alive”, “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Night Fever”, this concert promises an evening of disco fever and nostalgia, honouring the incredible legacy of the Gibb brothers.
‘The Untold Orchestra was founded in 2017 by Royal Northern College of Music alumni and features some of Manchester’s finest musical talent.’
To find out more or book tickets for any of the shows, you can do so by visiting https://www.iomarts.com/tickets