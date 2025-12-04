The village’s Christmas Craft Market takes place on Saturday, December 6, from 11am to 4pm at Glen Maye Chapel and Community Centre.
The free event will feature homemade produce and handicrafts by local artists, with gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork on sale. Father Christmas will attend between 12pm and 3pm, with donations going to Isle of Play.
Light lunches, bacon baps, tea, coffee and cake will also be available.
The following week, Glen Maye Methodist Chapel will hold its Candlelit Carol Service on Sunday, December 14, at 6.30pm, followed by tea and mince pies.
All are welcome to attend.