The sustainable future of aviation was the clear focus of the 10th Isle of Man Aviation Conference held at the Villa Marina in June, organised by Martyn Fiddler Aviation and supported by the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry.
With more than 130 industry professionals attending from business aviation sectors in the Isle of Man, UK, Europe and USA, the event was an exciting opportunity to network in-person again for the first time since 2019.
Delegates were treated to a packed programme of expert speakers and panel sessions, touching on everything from sustainability and transformative technology, aircraft values and supply, the charter market, European equation and what’s new in terms of governance.
Richard Koe, managing director of Wingx, who gave an update on global aviation, opened the event highlighting a fast and healthy recovery for short-haul business jet trips post Covid-19, with future growth among long-haul, international trips yet to follow. Market intelligence also underlined how low inventory, increasing prices and demand for business aircraft is going to make 2022 an interesting and intense year.
Simon Williams, director of Civil Aviation for the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry, said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone, particular the team at Martyn Fiddler Aviation, for helping to make the event such a success.
‘This event is hugely important as it not only showcases the Isle of Man as an Aviation Centre of Excellence but disseminates industry information whilst providing an excellent opportunity for all of those in the industry to reconnect, particularly after this long break.
‘Getting to the 10th anniversary of this conference is testament to the passion and dedication of professionals within the Island business aviation sector and I look forward to many more to follow.’
The 2023 Isle of Man Aviation Conference, organised by Martyn Fiddler Aviation and fully supported by the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry, will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at the Villa Marina in Douglas, Isle of Man.
A video summary of this year’s event can be viewed by scanning the QR code.