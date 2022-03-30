Isle of Man Bank Regent Street branch temporarily closed
Wednesday 30th March 2022 9:10 am
Share
Isle of Man Bank
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Regent Street branch of Isle of Man Bank will be shut until further notice due to staffing issues.
In a message sent to all customers, it said that this was due to the ‘current situation with Covid-19 on the island impacting staff availability’.
‘We’ll let you know when we’re able to reopen,’ it said.
The external ATMs will remain available during this closure and all other branches are open as normal.
This follows the one day closure of the Port Erin branch yesterday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |