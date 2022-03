Isle of Man Bank Regent Street branch temporarily closed

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The Regent Street branch of Isle of Man Bank will be shut until further notice due to staffing issues.

In a message sent to all customers, it said that this was due to the ‘current situation with Covid-19 on the island impacting staff availability’.

‘We’ll let you know when we’re able to reopen,’ it said.

The external ATMs will remain available during this closure and all other branches are open as normal.