Hundreds of Santas put their best foot forward each year, taking part in a festive fun run through the streets of Douglas.
Not just for fair-weather Father Christmases, the annual event sees competitors dress up a variety of colourful costumes - including The Grinch, Reindeer, Scrooge and even a turnip last year!
It sees people run a mile-long circular route through the centre of the capital, all in the name of charity.
Here's everything you need to know about the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash 2024.
When is the Santa Dash?
This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, December 18.
What time is the Santa Dash?
The fun run will kick off at 12.30pm outside the Isle of Man Bank main building on Prospect Hill, Douglas.
How do I register for the Santa Dash?
Entry to the event is free, but online registration is required.
Just click the ‘registration’ button on the event page to sign up and ensure you receive a timing chip at registration.
Who can enter the Santa Dash?
Under 18s are welcome, and runners aged between 15 and 17 can participate on their own.
Under 15s must be accompanied by a registered adult (18+). Both must attend registration to collect race numbers.
What prizes are on offer?
Isle of Man Bank is providing prizes for first, second and third place male and female finishers as well as for the best dressed male, female and team.
Additionally there are 15 spot prizes available.
Prize winners can choose from a list of charities selected by Isle of Man Bank to donate their prize money.
This list will be shared closer to the event on the Isle of Man Bank’s social media channels.
Participants are also encouraged to raise funds for a charity of their choice.
What’s the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash like?
Douglas is covered in a sea of red and it really gets you in the festive spirit, all for fantastic Manx charities.
But don’t just take our word for it - watch our footage from the start and finish line of last year’s event as more than 400 Father Christmases took part!