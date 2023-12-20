Hundreds of Santas put their best foot forward this afternoon to take part in a festive fun run through the streets of Douglas.
Not just for fair-weather Father Christmases, the annual event sees competitors dress up in a variety of colorful costumes - including The Grinch, Reindeer and even a turnip this year - before running a mile-long circular route through the centre of the capital for charity.
The area around Prospect Hill was covered in a sea of red ahead of the event as competitors gathered and started warming-up ahead of the figurative starting gun being fired.
As traffic was stopped, the fancy-dress fun began with runners taking their marks on the road outside the Isle of Man bank.
Crowds had lined the streets ahead of the race, ready to watch the Santas set off on the festive fun-run.
Minutes after the dash began, the first runners were already crossing the finish line which was positioned nearby on Finch Road after completing the short dash.
More than 400 festive runners entered this year's event.
Although free to enter, the dash challenges those taking part to raise money through donations in the build-up to the run.
Isle Listen, The Children’s Centre, Crossroads IOM, Manx Wildlife Trust and the Isle of Man Foodbank will all receive a share of the funds raised while The Isle of Man Bank have also pledged to donate £3,000 to the good causes.