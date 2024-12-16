An island-based gaming company has been placed into liquidation.
JNS Gaming Ltd was ordered to be wound up following a high court hearing on October 31.
Adrian Hyde of Begbies Traynor (IoM) was appointed provisional liquidator and deemed official receiver. His appointment was confirmed on November 29 by resolution of the company’s creditors.
JNS Gaming, registered at Athol Street, Douglas, was incorporated in June 2020 and previously operated under the name Free Bitcoin Ltd.
It held a full licence from the Gambling Supervision Commission to offer online gambling products to its customers until November last year.
The company launched LynxBet, an online casino and sportsbook brand in August 2020, initially targeting the Latin American and Asian markets. It accepted deposits and withdrawals in crypto currency.
It had previous experience of the crypto sector, having previously launched online casino operator Freebitco.in.
Latest filed accounts, dated June last year, list five directors, four based in the Isle of Man and one in the UK.
Affinity (IoM) Ltd resigned as the company’s registered agent on October 24.
A notice of intention to strike off from the companies register JNS Gaming and allied company JNS Services Ltd was published in early November.
Deemster Chris Arrowsmith ordered JNS to be wound up and Mr Hyde to be appointed as liquidator after hearing a winding up claim and considering the witness statements of director Nicholas McDonald.
Anyone who has further information about the winding up is asked to contact the liquidator by email at [email protected] or [email protected]