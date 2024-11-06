The Isle of Man has been ranked as the sixth safest place to live in the world, according to a recent article in The Telegraph.
The report, titled ‘Europe’s safest city breaks – where pickpocketing and muggings never happen’, ranks global destinations based on crime data from Numbeo, a widely used crowd-sourced database for quality-of-life information.
With a Crime Index score of 19.6, the Isle of Man is listed alongside other low-crime regions, including top-ranking Andorra (14.1), followed by the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Taiwan, and Oman.
Rounding out the top ten are Hong Kong, Armenia, Japan, and Singapore.
Speaking at the Isle of Man Government Conference at the Comis Hotel in September, Mr Cannan highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure the Isle of Man remains safe for residents and visitors alike.
The Isle of Man’s crime rate remains the lowest in the British Isles, a fact highlighted in the Chief Constable’s annual report, which confirms the island’s reputation as a secure place to live.