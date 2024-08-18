A footpath at a island beauty spot has been closed after the discovery of unexploded ordnance.
Isle of Man Constabulary has warned the public to avoid the Chasms near the Sound after the worrying items were found.
The force has posted on Facebook telling people to avoid the area.
The post says: ‘Please be aware that the footpath between the Chasms car park leading down to the Sound is closed to pedestrians. This is due to some unexploded ordnance being located.
‘It will remain closed until specialists from the UK have attended and made it safe. Please stay away from the area. Further updates will follow.’