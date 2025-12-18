An emergency road closure has been implemented between Ballacraine and Greeba due to urgent tree felling works.
DEFA has identified several roadside trees near Greeba Castle in Greeba which are in ‘imminent danger’ of falling onto the carriageway.
The closure is in effect from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and as a result, several bus services are operating on diverted routes.
Services 5 and 5c travelling to Peel and Ramsey are diverting from Glen Vine via Glen Darragh Road, Braaid, Foxdale and The Hope before rejoining the route at Ballacraine. Service 6 journeys are following the same diversion as far as The Hope.
For services travelling towards Douglas, Services 5 and 5c are diverting from Ballacraine via Curragh Road, Foxdale, Braaid and Glen Darragh Road to Glen Vine. Service 6 journeys are following the same diversion from The Hope.
During the closure period, buses will not serve the stops at Marown TV, or any bus stops in Crosby and Greeba.