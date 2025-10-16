A Ramsey gym manager has achieved international success after finishing second in three categories at a major bodybuilding competition in Bulgaria.
Personal trainer Stephen Bush, who manages Quay Fitness in Ramsey, said the result was the outcome of ‘the toughest prep yet’, marking another milestone in his journey on the European bodybuilding circuit.
Father-of-three Stephen first earned his professional status after winning the Men’s Physique category at the UK Ultimate Physique (UKUP) Regional Championships in York in 2024, before representing Great Britain at the WABBA World Championships in Venice later that year.
After narrowly missing a podium finish in Italy, he returned home determined to improve, overhauling his training routine, nutrition and mindset ahead of the 2025 season.
‘The prep this season was the toughest yet,’ Stephen said. ‘I did one hour of Stairmaster cardio every day for three months, averaging 20–25 floors per session, alongside intense resistance training. I even dropped to 1,700 calories a day in the final stages to make my target weight.’
His dedication paid off. At the UKUP Pro Finals in September, he finished second in both his categories and received an invitation to rejoin Team GB for this year’s WABBA World Championships in Barcelona.
Instead, Stephen chose to compete independently in Bulgaria where he finished second in three categories, achieving a podium position for the first time at international level.
The event brought together competitors from across Europe, with judging based on muscle definition, balance and overall presentation.
It marks another major achievement for the 42-year-old, who has steadily risen through the ranks of competitive bodybuilding over the past decade. He first competed in 2023, finishing second in the masters category and fourth in the open class at the UKUP finals - a contest that attracts around 50 athletes from across the UK who qualify through regional heats.
Stephen said his progress since then had been driven by consistency, patience and long-term focus.
‘The hardest part of competing is the self-discipline required when it comes to diet and training – you have to be consistent throughout the year,’ he said. ‘I also aim to walk 15,000 to 20,000 steps every day as a form of slow-burning cardio, which really helps with conditioning in the later stages.’
He said that competing at an international level had given him renewed perspective on the sport and what it takes to succeed.
‘When you stand alongside some of the best athletes from around the world, you realise how important every detail is – from nutrition to posing and recovery,’ he added.
Outside of competition, Stephen remains focused on helping others achieve their own health and fitness goals through his work in Ramsey.
‘It’s been a long, challenging but deeply rewarding journey,’ he said. ‘I couldn’t have done any of it without the incredible support of my wife, children, clients and gym members. I hope my story shows what’s possible with discipline and belief.’
Stephen plans to continue competing on the international stage next season and is aiming to build on his recent success, with the long-term goal of earning a world title.