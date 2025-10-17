An investigation is underway after a seafarer died after falling overboard an Isle of Man-flagged vessel.
A preliminary assessment of the tragedy, which took place in Sweden, is being carried out by the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) on behalf of the Isle of Man Ship Registry.
The seafarer fell from a BW Group bulker World Prize three nautical miles east of the port of Ronnskar on Tuesday while preparing for the pilot’s departure.
BW Dry Cargo, the bulker arm of the Singapore-based shipowner, said officers on board worked with Swedish authorities to recover the body.
The seafarer was working to attach a pilot ladder to the World Prize when he went overboard, the MAIB confirmed.