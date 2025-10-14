And this was by no means all. Educational and Vocational Training (EVT) classes had been started by the RAF to provide training for personnel which aimed at helping them adapt to civilian life once they left the Service, and this was now being expanded into other Forces such as Ronaldsway’s Fleet Air Arm – and welcomed by Kathleen. ‘On Wednesday morning from 8:45 till 10am, I went to my first EVT class – French. We are taking it from matriculation standards [i.e. at least GCSE level] onwards. A Petty Officer Wren is taking it. I think I shall go to the beginners’ class also and do a little revision. Tonight, it’s Christian Fellowship, but there’s also a lecture on art appreciation, so I think I shall be tempted to go to the latter. There’s also a PT class at 5:30pm, which I Intend to go to – so I shall be quite busy. French in the morning again at 8:45!’